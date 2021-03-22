China's Xi, in message to N. Korea's Kim, says will uphold political settlement of Korean peninsula issue

China's Xi, in message to N. Korea's Kim, says will uphold political settlement of Korean peninsula issueReuters | Beijing | Updated: 22-03-2021 16:58 IST | Created: 22-03-2021 16:58 IST
China's President Xi Jinping said China will uphold the political settlement of the Korean peninsula issue and preserve peace and stability on the peninsula, according to Chinese state media.
Xi made the remarks in a verbal message relayed to North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
