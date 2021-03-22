Five naxals held from Bijapur district in Chhattisgarh

Five naxals, one them allegedly involved in the killing of four policemen after abducting them in 2015, have been arrested from two places in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur district, police said on Monday.

While four ultras, including a woman, were held near NH-63 under Nelasnar police station area, another cadre was arrested nearChinger village under Kutru police station limits, a police official said.

Separate teams of District Force and District Reserve Guard (DRG) were involved in these operations to arrest Naxals on Sunday.

Those arrested from Nelasnar were identified as Moturam Atami (25), Shankar Istami (22), Aayturam Kovasi (22) and Tulsi Poyami (19), the official said, adding that an IED and explosive materials were also recovered from their possession.

Another Naxal, Badru Miccha (30), was allegedly involved in abducting and killing four assistant constables in July 2015, he added.

