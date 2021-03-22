Left Menu

Over 500 cartons of illicit liquor seized from Haryana's Nuh

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 22-03-2021 17:17 IST | Created: 22-03-2021 17:05 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

The Haryana Police seized over 500 cartons of illicit liquor while being loaded in a truck from a scrap shop in Nuh district, an official said on Monday.

Police have impounded the truck bearing a registration number of Rajasthan and seized 6,084 bottles packed in 507 cartons, a spokesperson of the Police Department said.

Divulging the details, he said a secret input was received that the main accused, Irfan, had kept the boxes of illicit Indian-made foreign liquor (IMFL) hidden in his scrap shop located near the Punhana-Hodal road.

Based on the input, the location was raided when Irfan and his two accomplices were loading the cartons in the truck, the spokesperson said in a statement.

The accused fled when they saw police approaching them.

A case under relevant sections of the Excise Act has been registered against the accused.

In another incident, police arrested a proclaimed offender from Nuh district. Eighteen cases pertaining to murder, attempt to murder, and cattle smuggling are lodged against him. Police arrested Jameel from Luhingakalan village following a secret input, the spokesperson said.

