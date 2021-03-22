Over 500 cartons of illicit liquor seized from Haryana's Nuh

Over 500 cartons of illicit liquor seized from Haryana's NuhPTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 22-03-2021 17:17 IST | Created: 22-03-2021 17:05 IST
The Haryana Police seized over 500 cartons of illicit liquor while being loaded in a truck from a scrap shop in Nuh district, an official said on Monday.
Police have impounded the truck bearing a registration number of Rajasthan and seized 6,084 bottles packed in 507 cartons, a spokesperson of the Police Department said.
Divulging the details, he said a secret input was received that the main accused, Irfan, had kept the boxes of illicit Indian-made foreign liquor (IMFL) hidden in his scrap shop located near the Punhana-Hodal road.
Based on the input, the location was raided when Irfan and his two accomplices were loading the cartons in the truck, the spokesperson said in a statement.
The accused fled when they saw police approaching them.
A case under relevant sections of the Excise Act has been registered against the accused.
In another incident, police arrested a proclaimed offender from Nuh district. Eighteen cases pertaining to murder, attempt to murder, and cattle smuggling are lodged against him. Police arrested Jameel from Luhingakalan village following a secret input, the spokesperson said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Indian
- Excise Act
- Rajasthan
- Irfan
- IMFL
- Police
- Nuh district
- Punhana-Hodal
- The Haryana Police