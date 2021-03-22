Left Menu

Afghan foreign minister arrives in India on three-day visit

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-03-2021 17:18 IST | Created: 22-03-2021 17:18 IST
Afghan foreign minister arrives in India on three-day visit

Afghan Foreign Minister Mohammad Haneef Atmar arrived here on Monday on a three-day visit against the backdrop of renewed efforts to speed up the peace process in Afghanistan.

Atmar is scheduled to hold extensive talks with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Tuesday with a focus on the Afghan peace process and ways to further bolster bilateral cooperation in a range of areas.

His visit to India comes days after Russia hosted a conference between the Afghan government and the Taliban in Moscow, and pressed for a ceasefire in the war-ravaged country.

''Arrived in beautiful & historic city of Delhi for a 3-day working visit,'' Atmar said on Twitter. The Afghan foreign minister said he was looking forward to holding talks with Jaishankar and senior Indian officials on the Afghan peace process as well as on security and economic cooperation.

There have been renewed international efforts in the last few weeks to speed up the peace process in Afghanistan that was spurred by increasing violence by Taliban in recent months though the outfit is engaged in negotiations with the Afghan government.

The Afghan peace process figured among other issues during talks between Jaishankar and US Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin on Saturday. Afghanistan's top peace negotiator Abdullah Abdullah had visited here last October and discussed with India's top leadership the initiatives to bring back peace and stability in the war-ravaged country.

Last month, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, speaking at a virtual meeting with Afghan President Ashraf Ghani, called for an immediate and comprehensive ceasefire to end violence in Afghanistan.

The Taliban and the Afghan government are holding direct talks in Doha to end 19 years of war that has killed tens of thousands of people and ravaged various parts of the country.

India has been a major stakeholder in the peace and stability of Afghanistan. It has already invested USD two billion in aid and reconstruction activities in the country.

India has been supporting a national peace and reconciliation process which is Afghan-led, Afghan-owned and Afghan-controlled.

India has been keenly following the evolving political situation after the then Trump administration signed a peace deal with the Taliban in February. The deal provided for the withdrawal of American troops from Afghanistan, effectively drawing curtains to Washington's 18-year war in the country.

India has also been maintaining that care should be taken to ensure that any such process does not lead to any ''ungoverned spaces'' where terrorists and their proxies can relocate.

India has been calling upon all sections of the political spectrum in Afghanistan to work together to meet the aspirations of all people in that country including those from the minority community for a prosperous and safe future.

In November, India announced a new package of over 100 high impact community projects worth USD 80 million for Afghanistan.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

FACTBOX-India retail: A nearly $900 bln market dominated by mom-and-pop stores

U.S. administers 124.5 mln doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC

U.S. House antitrust chairman plans multiple bills to go after Big Tech

Canadian Pacific to buy Kansas City Southern for $25 billion - FT

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

PDP leader Parra a crucial player in 'political-separatist-terrorist' nexus in J-K: NIA

The National Investigation Agency NIA on Monday filed a charge sheet against Waheed-ur-Rehman Parra of the PDP and two others in a terror funding case, and said the youth leader was a crucial player in sustaining the political-separatist-te...

UK shopper numbers edge higher as end of restrictions nears

The number of people heading out to shops across Britain rose by 0.5 in the week to March 20 from a week earlier, the eighth rise in nine weeks despite a national lockdown, market researcher Springboard said on Monday.It said shopper number...

A year after ‘Janata curfew’, coronavirus threat rears its ugly head again

From a total of 360 COVID-19 cases to a single-day rise of 46,951 on Monday. One year after all of India stayed indoors in response to Prime Minister Narendra Modis appeal to observe a Janata curfew, the countrys coronavirus story has been ...

Japan to spend more than 2 trillion yen on additional cash payouts - Kyodo

The Japanese government plans to spend more than 2 trillion yen 18.4 billion on additional cash payouts to low-income households with children, Kyodo News reported on Monday.The government is set to approve the plan at a cabinet meeting on ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021