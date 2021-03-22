Left Menu

Myanmar frees detained BBC journalist as protests continue

Some 40 journalists have been arrested since the coup, half of whom are still in detention including Thein Zaw of The Associated Press according to the Myanmar-based Assistance Association for Political Prisoners.On Monday, lawmakers from the Association of Southeast Asian Nations urged regional leaders to meet and devise a strong and decisive response to increased violence against protesters by Myanmars military.

PTI | Yangon | Updated: 22-03-2021 17:29 IST | Created: 22-03-2021 17:29 IST
Myanmar frees detained BBC journalist as protests continue

The BBC said Monday that a journalist from its Burmese-language service was released by authorities in Myanmar but gave no details, as protesters in the Southeast Asian nation continued their broad civil disobedience movement against last month's military coup.

The journalist, Aung Thura, was detained on March 19 by men who appeared to be plainclothes security agents while reporting outside a court in the capital of Naypyitaw.

Arrests of media workers have been part of the junta's intensifying efforts to choke off information about resistance to the February 1 coup. Some 40 journalists have been arrested since the coup, half of whom are still in detention — including Thein Zaw of The Associated Press — according to the Myanmar-based Assistance Association for Political Prisoners.

On Monday, lawmakers from the Association of Southeast Asian Nations urged regional leaders to meet and devise a “strong and decisive response” to increased violence against protesters by Myanmar's military. The lawmakers urged the 10-nation bloc to send a delegation alongside the U.N. special envoy to Myanmar to help negotiate a “democratic and human rights-based solution.'' ASEAN has a policy of non-interference in each other's affairs, but some regional leaders have rebuked the violence and urged restraint in Myanmar.

“The Myanmar army is killing people every day. Statements are welcome, but are useless against the military's bullets,” said Charles Santiago, a Malaysian lawmaker who heads the ASEAN Parliamentarians for Human Rights group.

Since the military seized power, many citizens from teachers to doctors, traders and railway workers have joined a civil disobedience movement that uses widespread boycotts, strikes and other actions in an attempt to force a return to a civilian government.

The junta has responded with an increasingly brutal crackdown and sought to limit information reaching the outside world. Security forces have opened fire on crowds and killed hundreds, internet access has been severely restricted, private newspapers have been barred from publishing, and protesters, journalists and politicians have been arrested in large numbers.

Protesters on Monday sent hundreds of red balloons into the air in Myanmar's biggest city, Yangon, in support of civilian leader Aung San Suu Kyi, who was ousted in the coup and detained. Many also wore red shirts, the colour of her National League for Democracy party.

Protesters have called for foreign intervention to aid them under the doctrine of Responsibility to Protect — also known as R2P — devised to deal with matters such as genocide, war crimes, ethnic cleansing and crimes against humanity. Attached to the balloons were papers with R2P written on them.

Angry citizens also marched and chanted slogans in early morning demonstrations in Yangon and various parts of the country, while others drove in convoys and honked their vehicles in protest.

The Assistance Association for Political Prisoners has verified 250 deaths nationwide but says the actual total, including cases where verification has been difficult, is probably much higher. It said 2,665 people have also been arrested or charged since the coup, with 2,290 still detained or sought for arrest.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

FACTBOX-India retail: A nearly $900 bln market dominated by mom-and-pop stores

U.S. administers 124.5 mln doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC

U.S. House antitrust chairman plans multiple bills to go after Big Tech

Canadian Pacific to buy Kansas City Southern for $25 billion - FT

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

PDP leader Parra a crucial player in 'political-separatist-terrorist' nexus in J-K: NIA

The National Investigation Agency NIA on Monday filed a charge sheet against Waheed-ur-Rehman Parra of the PDP and two others in a terror funding case, and said the youth leader was a crucial player in sustaining the political-separatist-te...

UK shopper numbers edge higher as end of restrictions nears

The number of people heading out to shops across Britain rose by 0.5 in the week to March 20 from a week earlier, the eighth rise in nine weeks despite a national lockdown, market researcher Springboard said on Monday.It said shopper number...

A year after ‘Janata curfew’, coronavirus threat rears its ugly head again

From a total of 360 COVID-19 cases to a single-day rise of 46,951 on Monday. One year after all of India stayed indoors in response to Prime Minister Narendra Modis appeal to observe a Janata curfew, the countrys coronavirus story has been ...

Japan to spend more than 2 trillion yen on additional cash payouts - Kyodo

The Japanese government plans to spend more than 2 trillion yen 18.4 billion on additional cash payouts to low-income households with children, Kyodo News reported on Monday.The government is set to approve the plan at a cabinet meeting on ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021