Chinese parliament to meet on March 29-30 to discuss Hong Kong electoral reform - Xinhua

Chinese parliament to meet on March 29-30 to discuss Hong Kong electoral reform - XinhuaReuters | Hong Kong | Updated: 22-03-2021 17:51 IST | Created: 22-03-2021 17:42 IST
Chinese parliament to meet on March 29-30 to discuss Hong Kong electoral reform, state news agency Xinhua said on Monday.
Early this month, the parliament approved a draft decision to change Hong Kong's electoral system, further reducing democratic representation in the city's institutions and introducing a mechanism to vet politicians' loyalty to Beijing.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
