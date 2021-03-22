Left Menu

Chinese parliament to meet on March 29-30 to discuss Hong Kong electoral reform - Xinhua

Reuters | Hong Kong | Updated: 22-03-2021 17:51 IST | Created: 22-03-2021 17:42 IST
Chinese parliament to meet on March 29-30 to discuss Hong Kong electoral reform, state news agency Xinhua said on Monday.

Early this month, the parliament approved a draft decision to change Hong Kong's electoral system, further reducing democratic representation in the city's institutions and introducing a mechanism to vet politicians' loyalty to Beijing.

