150 kg ganja seized in Coimbatore, couple held

Police have seized 150 kg of ganja and arrested a couple from a house near here.

Police raided the house late Sunday evening and seized 75 packets containing two kg ganja each.

The husband and wife have been remanded to judicial custody, police said on Monday.

Interrogation revealed that the couple used to purchase ganja from Vijayawada and sell it to customers from neighbouring Kerala, they added.

