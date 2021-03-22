Left Menu

PDP leader Parra a crucial player in 'political-separatist-terrorist' nexus in J-K: NIA

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 22-03-2021 17:49 IST | Created: 22-03-2021 17:49 IST
PDP leader Parra a crucial player in 'political-separatist-terrorist' nexus in J-K: NIA

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Monday filed a charge sheet against Waheed-ur-Rehman Parra of the PDP and two others in a terror funding case, and said the youth leader was a crucial player in sustaining the ''political-separatist-terrorist'' nexus in Jammu and Kashmir.

Besides Parra, the other two named in the charge sheet are Shaheen Ahmad Lone and Tafazul Hussain Parimoo who were involved in gunrunning from across the Line of Control (LoC) for militants and channelising funds to sustaining terrorist activities at the behest of handlers in Pakistan, a spokesperson of the NIA said.

He said the NIA filed the supplementary charge sheet against the three accused under Section 120B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code, Sections 17, 18, 38, 39 and 40 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, and Section 25 (1AA) of the Arms Act and Section 6 of the Explosive Substances Act in a special court here in the DSP Devender Singh case, the spokesperson of the NIA said.

Singh was arrested by police along with three others -- Hizbul Mujahideen commanders Syed Naveed Mushtaq alias “Naveed Babu” and Rafi Ahmad Rather and advocate Irfan Shafi Mir -- while they were travelling from Srinagar to Jammu near Qazigund in south Kashmir on January 11, 2020.

The NIA had re-registered the case on January 17 and had taken over the investigation. It had already filed a charge sheet against eight accused in this case on July 6.

Parra, a close aide of former chief minister and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) president Mehbooba Mufti, was arrested by the NIA in the case on November 25 last year.

''The investigations revealed that charge-sheeted accused Parra was part of the conspiracy for raising and transferring of terror funds to Hizb-ul-Mujahideen (HM) militants for procurement of terrorist hardware and was also a crucial player in sustaining political-separatist-terrorist nexus in J&K,'' the spokesperson said.

About Lone and Parimoo, the spokesperson said the investigation revealed that the charge-sheeted accused were involved in gunrunning from across the LoC for the militants of banned terrorist organisations Hizb-ul-Mujahideen (HM) and Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) and were also channelizing funds to the militants for sustaining terrorist activities in J&K at the behest of handlers located in Pakistan.

''Further investigation in the case continues,'' the spokesperson said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

FACTBOX-India retail: A nearly $900 bln market dominated by mom-and-pop stores

U.S. administers 124.5 mln doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC

U.S. House antitrust chairman plans multiple bills to go after Big Tech

Canadian Pacific to buy Kansas City Southern for $25 billion - FT

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Govt to implement all clauses of Bodo accord in 30 months says Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday said all clauses of the Bodo Accord signed by Prime Minister Narendra Modis Government last year will be implemented within two-and-a-half years.Addressing an election rally at Udalguri under the Bodo...

Need legal provisions to have superintendence and control over NCLT, says appellate tribunal NCLAT

The National Company Law Appellate Tribunal NCLAT has said that there is a need to introduce a provision granting it supervisory power over the NCLTs across the country.Due to lack of such powers under the present laws, several people who a...

Mithun Chakraborty registers himself as Kolkata voter ahead of assembly polls

Actor-turned-politician Mithun Chakraborty, who joined the BJP here recently, has registered himself as a voter in north Kolkata, fuelling speculation that he might be contesting the assembly elections.The yesteryear Disco Dancer, however, ...

WRAPUP 4-EU prepares sanctions on Myanmar military

The European Union prepared to impose sanctions on 11 people linked to last months military coup in Myanmar on Monday as the number of killings of pro-democracy demonstrators by security forces reached what Germanys foreign minister called ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021