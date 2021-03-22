Sinovac has supplied 160 mln COVID-19 vaccine doses to 18 countries and regions - CEO

Sinovac has supplied 160 mln COVID-19 vaccine doses to 18 countries and regions - CEOReuters | Beijing | Updated: 22-03-2021 17:50 IST | Created: 22-03-2021 17:50 IST
Chinese vaccine maker Sinovac Biotech has supplied 160 million doses of its COVID-19 vaccine to 18 countries and regions, including China, its chief executive officer Yin Weidong said on Monday.
Over 70 million doses of the vaccine have already been administered globally, Yin said at an academic conference in Beijing.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Beijing
- Sinovac Biotech
- Chinese
- China
ALSO READ
Holding Olympics in Beijing 'completely inappropriate' while CCP committing crime against democracies: Pompeo
Uyghurs urge International Olympic Committee to cancel Beijing 2022 Olympics
Former Hong Kong anti-Beijing lawmaker moves to Australia
China offers vaccine doses for Tokyo, Beijing Olympic participants
IOC and China make vaccine deal for Tokyo, Beijing Olympians