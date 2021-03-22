Hungary says EU sanctions on Myanmar, Chinese entities 'harmful' and 'pointless'Reuters | Budapest | Updated: 22-03-2021 18:10 IST | Created: 22-03-2021 18:02 IST
The European Union's sanctions agreed on Monday targeting businesses and people linked to the Feb. 1 coup in Myanmar, as well as four Chinese citizens, are "harmful" and "pointless", the Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto said on Monday.
While the bloc has an arms embargo on Myanmar and has targeted some senior military officials since 2018, the measures are its most significant response so far since the coup.
The sanctions on four Chinese individuals and one entity were imposed over accusations of rights abuses against China's Uighur Muslim minority in Xinjiang.
