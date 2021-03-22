Britain to address situation in China's Xinjiang later on Monday

Britain to address situation in China's Xinjiang later on MondayReuters | London | Updated: 22-03-2021 18:03 IST | Created: 22-03-2021 18:03 IST
Britain's foreign secretary will update parliament later on Monday on the situation in China's Xinjiang province and steps the UK will take to address abuses there, a foreign office spokesman said.
"We have been clear the situation in Xinjiang is beyond the pale," the spokesman said.
"It’s important that the international community, working together, sends a clear message that this will not go unanswered. The Foreign Secretary will update Parliament later today."
