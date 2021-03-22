Britain to address situation in China's Xinjiang later on Monday

Britain's foreign secretary will update parliament later on Monday on the situation in China's Xinjiang province and steps the UK will take to address abuses there, a foreign office spokesman said.

"We have been clear the situation in Xinjiang is beyond the pale," the spokesman said.

"It’s important that the international community, working together, sends a clear message that this will not go unanswered. The Foreign Secretary will update Parliament later today."

