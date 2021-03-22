Woman held for snatching gold chain from man

A 23-year-old woman has been arrested for allegedly snatching a gold chain from a man in west Delhi's Dwarka area, police said on Monday. The accused has been identified as Pooja, a resident of Prem Nagar in Rewla Khanpur, they said. The victim told the police that two unidentified women stopped him after he reached the red light near Goyla dairy. They lured him to a secluded place, snatched his gold chain, and fled, a senior police officer said. ''During the investigation, one of the accused was identified as Pooja. She was apprehended and the snatched gold chain was recovered from her possession,'' Deputy Commissioner of Police (Dwarka) Santosh Kumar Meena said. Police said efforts are being made to nab her associate.

