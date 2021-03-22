Left Menu

NIA chargesheets 18 over Jaipur airport seizure of 18.5 kg smuggled gold

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-03-2021 18:14 IST | Created: 22-03-2021 18:14 IST
NIA chargesheets 18 over Jaipur airport seizure of 18.5 kg smuggled gold

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) Monday filed a charge sheet before a special court in Jaipur against 18 people in connection with the 2020 seizure of 18.5 kg smuggled gold at the Jaipur International Airport, an official said.

They have been charged under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and the stringent Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.

The NIA had registered the case on September 22 last year under sections of the IPC and the UA(P) Act.

During its probe, the central agency recovered various incriminating material including chats, audio messages and images from the digital devices of the accused, the NIA official said.

The accused had conspired and formed an international gang for smuggling gold into India, the official said.

The gold bars were being smuggled by the members of the gang to Jaipur from Saudi Arabia for its further delivery to gold dealers, the NIA official said, adding that further investigation in the case is underway. Those named in the charge-sheet filed before a special NIA court in Jaipur include Hetram, Sunil Verma, Rashid Qureshi, Abdul Razzak, Shokat Ali, Surendra Kumar Darji, Mohammed Arif, Aizaz Khan, Sameer Khan, Muniyad Ali Khan and Subhash.

Others named are: Mohammed Maqbool Shekh, Chuna Ram, Amjad Ali, Mohabbat Ali, Ramchandra, Mukesh and Mohammed Aslam PTI CPS SKL TIR TIR

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

FACTBOX-India retail: A nearly $900 bln market dominated by mom-and-pop stores

U.S. administers 124.5 mln doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC

U.S. House antitrust chairman plans multiple bills to go after Big Tech

Canadian Pacific to buy Kansas City Southern for $25 billion - FT

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Delhi cabinet approves opening 100 schools of specialised excellence

The Delhi Cabinet on Monday approved the establishment of about 100 schools of specialised excellence that will provide a platform for children to nurture their talent and excel in areas of their interests.Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisod...

Arvind Kejriwal calls passage of GNCTD Bill 'insult' to people of Delhi

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday termed the passage of a Bill in Lok Sabha seeking to make it clear that the government in Delhi means the Lieutenant Governor an insult to the people of the national capital.The Government of N...

Business briefs

FMCG major HUL has announced its partnership with the Government of India initiatives, Invest India, Startup India and AGNIi to unveil the Grand Water Saving Challenge.The challenge aims to address the need for an efficient flush system in ...

Govt to implement all clauses of Bodo accord in 30 months says Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday said all clauses of the Bodo Accord signed by Prime Minister Narendra Modis Government last year will be implemented within two-and-a-half years.Addressing an election rally at Udalguri under the Bodo...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021