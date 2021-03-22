Left Menu

Delhi court sends Vikas Mishra to judicial custody for 14 days in illegal coal-mining case

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-03-2021 18:20 IST | Created: 22-03-2021 18:20 IST
A Delhi court Monday sent Vikas Mishra, brother of TMC youth leader Vinay Mishra, to judicial custody for 14 days in a money laundering case related to alleged illegal coal-mining involving an amount of over Rs 1,300 crore.

Special Judge Anurag Sain sent Vikas to judicial custody after the Enforcement Directorate (ED) did not seek his further remand.

The court had earlier sent him to the ED custody for six days.

The ED had earlier claimed that the brothers received ''proceeds of crime worth Rs 730 crore on behalf of some influential persons and for themselves''.

The CBI had registered an FIR in November last year against the alleged kingpin of the case, Anup Manjhi alias Lala, ECL general managers Amit Kumar Dhar and Jayesh Chandra Rai, ECL security chief Tanmay Das, Kunustoria area security inspector Dhananjay Rai and Kajor area security in-charge Debashish Mukherjee.

The ED had filed a money laundering case based on the FIR. It alleged that Manjhi was involved in illegal mining and theft of coal from the leasehold mines of the Eastern Coalfields Limited (ECL) in the Kunustoria and Kajora areas.

The CBI had also questioned Rujira Banerjee, wife of Abhishek Banerjee, a Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP and the nephew of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, in the case.

The probe agency had also questioned Abhishek Banerjee's sister-in-law in connection with the case.

