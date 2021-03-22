Left Menu

UK PM Johnson invites South African leader to G7

Reuters | London | Updated: 22-03-2021 18:30 IST | Created: 22-03-2021 18:26 IST
UK PM Johnson invites South African leader to G7
UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson Image Credit: ANI

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has invited South African President Cyril Ramaphosa to attend the G7 leader's summit later this year in England, his spokesman said on Monday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

U.S. administers 124.5 mln doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC

Canadian Pacific to buy Kansas City Southern for $25 billion - FT

Health News Roundup: Germany set to extend COVID-19 lockdown; Saudi Arabia, UAE expand COVID-19 vaccination drive and more

India's Serum to delay further vaccine shipments to Brazil, Morocco, Saudi - source

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

WRAPUP 4-EU prepares sanctions on Myanmar military

The European Union prepared to impose sanctions on 11 people linked to last months military coup in Myanmar on Monday as the number of killings of pro-democracy demonstrators by security forces reached what Germanys foreign minister called ...

Oceans under threat like never before, warns World Meteorological Organization

In an alert that warmer seas helped to fuel a record Atlantic hurricane season last year, along with intense tropical cyclones in the Indian and South Pacific Oceans, the World Meteorological Organization WMO also underscored the long-ter...

U.S. Supreme Court rebuffs Facebook appeal in user tracking lawsuit

The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday turned away Facebook Incs bid to pare back a 15 billion class action lawsuit accusing the company of illegally tracking the activities of internet users even when they are logged out of the social media plat...

Croatia puts safety at heart of 2021 tourism campaign

Croatia is putting safety at the heart of its campaign to lure back tourists this year, offering testing at resorts and other preventive measures to combat the coronavirus, Tourism Minister Nikolina Brnjac said on Monday.The government has ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021