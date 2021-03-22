UK PM Johnson invites South African leader to G7

UK PM Johnson invites South African leader to G7Reuters | London | Updated: 22-03-2021 18:30 IST | Created: 22-03-2021 18:26 IST
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has invited South African President Cyril Ramaphosa to attend the G7 leader's summit later this year in England, his spokesman said on Monday.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
