Left Menu

Defence ministry seals deal with Mahindra Defence for procurement of 1,300 combat vehicles

The ministry said the vehicles are extremely agile with all-round protection against small arms fire and they will assist small independent detachments.This is a flagship project showcasing the indigenous manufacturing capabilities of the defence industry and will add another milestone to the Atmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyaan and Make in India initiative of the government, the ministry said in a statement.In the last few months, the ministry finalised a range of procurement projects for the three forces to enhance their overall combat capabilities.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-03-2021 18:27 IST | Created: 22-03-2021 18:27 IST
Defence ministry seals deal with Mahindra Defence for procurement of 1,300 combat vehicles

The defence ministry on Monday said it finalised a contract with Mahindra Defence Systems Ltd (MDSL) to procure 1,300 light combat vehicles for the Indian Army at a cost of Rs 1,056 crore. The induction of the vehicles is planned to be completed in four years.

''Providing further boost to 'Make in India', the Ministry of Defence (MoD) signed a contract with MDSL for supply of 1,300 light specialist vehicles to the Indian Army,'' the ministry said.

''The light specialist vehicle is a modern fighting vehicle and will be authorised to various fighting units for carriage of medium machine guns, automatic grenade launchers as well as anti-tank guided missiles,'' it said in a statement.

The vehicle is indigenously designed and developed by MDSL. The ministry said the vehicles are extremely agile with all-round protection against small arms fire and they will assist small independent detachments.

''This is a flagship project showcasing the indigenous manufacturing capabilities of the defence industry and will add another milestone to the 'Atmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyaan' and 'Make in India' initiative of the government,'' the ministry said in a statement.

In the last few months, the ministry finalised a range of procurement projects for the three forces to enhance their overall combat capabilities.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

FACTBOX-India retail: A nearly $900 bln market dominated by mom-and-pop stores

U.S. administers 124.5 mln doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC

U.S. House antitrust chairman plans multiple bills to go after Big Tech

Canadian Pacific to buy Kansas City Southern for $25 billion - FT

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

France's Macron, Britain's Johnson discussed vaccine supplies on Sunday - official

French President Emmanuel Macron and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson spoke on the phone on Sunday about vaccine supplies, at Johnsons request, a French official said on Monday.The two leaders spoke without any adviser on the French sid...

U.S. Supreme Court rebuffs Facebook appeal in user tracking lawsuit

The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday turned away Facebook Incs bid to pare back a 15 billion class action lawsuit accusing the company of illegally tracking the activities of internet users even when they are logged out of the social media plat...

Delhi cabinet approves opening 100 schools of specialised excellence

The Delhi Cabinet on Monday approved the establishment of about 100 schools of specialised excellence that will provide a platform for children to nurture their talent and excel in areas of their interests.Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisod...

Arvind Kejriwal calls passage of GNCTD Bill 'insult' to people of Delhi

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday termed the passage of a Bill in Lok Sabha seeking to make it clear that the government in Delhi means the Lieutenant Governor an insult to the people of the national capital.The Government of N...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021