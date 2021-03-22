Param Bir Singh was hurt by Deshmukh's allegations, wrote letter to CM to put matter 'on record': Sources

Former Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh, whose allegations against Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh have created a political storm in the state, wrote a letter to Maharashtra Chief Minister as he was hurt over remarks of Deshmukh and it was a matter relating to his "self-respect", sources close to him have said. Param Bir Singh had on Saturday written a letter to Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, alleging that Deshmukh had indulged in "malpractices" and asked suspended API Sachin Waze to collect Rs 100 crore every month.

Sources close to Param Bir Singh said that he had not made any comments or complaint concerning his transfer and also taken charge of DG Home Guards but Deshumkh's allegations hurt him and "it was a matter of self-respect" for him. The sources said Singh wrote a letter to Thackeray to put matters "on record".

They said no one had contacted him after he wrote the letter. Sources close to Singh said the letter sent through the mail did not have his signatures and hardcopy had his signatures.

They said this position was also confirmed to the state Home Department when they contacted the police officer. They said when Sachin Waze's name cropped up in connection with Mansukh Hiran murder case, Singh had called him but he (Waze) did not say anything.

The sources said Singh has stated that Sachin Waze and Sanjay Patil were called by Deshmukh in September to his bungalow and more meetings were held after that. Sources close to Singh asked why Deshmukh was not being asked questions relating to this meeting.

Referring to allegations that the former Mumbai Police Commissioner had gone to Delhi before writing a letter and met BJP ministers, sources close to Singh said the charges were "baseless" as he had not gone to Delhi and not such meeting was held. Sources said that Waze went to NIA in relation to the case he was facing and Singh did not believe that he will be arrested.

They said Singh had faith in Waze but he hid many things from him. Sources close to Singh also said that he was prepared to answer all questions and will not take retirement at present and will not join a political party in the future.

Singh in his letter had referred to an interview of Deshmukh in which he had talked of "serious lapses committed" by Singh's office, by the Mumbai Police and by Singh in the probe relating to the Antilia incident. Singh had said in the letter that the remarks of Deshmukh pertaining to his transfer were "contrary to the record and seem to be for extraneous and vindictive reasons".

Waze, Assistant Police Inspector in the Crime Intelligence Unit (CIU), who was transferred to the Citizen Facilitation Centre at Mumbai Police Headquarters after his name came up in Mansukh Hiren death case, has been sent to NIA custody till March 25, in connection with his alleged role and involvement in placing an explosives-laden vehicle. (ANI)

