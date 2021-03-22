Left Menu

SC to hear pleas against 'those NRI men exploiting women' in July

The Supreme Court on Monday said it will conduct in July the final hearing to the petitions against those NRI men marrying Indian women, then allegedly abandoning them, after taking dowry and also subjected them, in many cases, with sexual exploitation.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-03-2021 18:33 IST | Created: 22-03-2021 18:33 IST
SC to hear pleas against 'those NRI men exploiting women' in July
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI

The Supreme Court on Monday said it will conduct in July the final hearing to the petitions against those NRI men marrying Indian women, then allegedly abandoning them, after taking dowry and also subjected them, in many cases, with sexual exploitation. "We will list it for final hearing in July," a three-judge bench of the Apex Court, headed by the Chief Justice of India (CJI) Sharad Arvind Bobde, said today.

The Supreme Court, also comprising two other judges Justices AS Bopanna and V Ramasubramanian, however, issued a notice in the fresh petition filed before it in the same matter, for guidelines for police, immigration department, Indian embassies filed by Pravasi Legal Cell. Eight women had moved the top court and sought appropriate directions and orders in the case.

The petitioners had also raised the issue before the top Court in connection with marriage frauds allegedly committed by many NRI men living abroad, the petition claimed. Senior advocate, Colin Gonsalves, appearing for the petitioners, said that we are ready for arguments, as the pleadings are complete.

The CJI, Bobde led bench, however, said please list for final hearing in July. Advocate Sanjay Hegde, appearing for one of the petitioners, told the Apex Court that we have filed a fresh petition. We would like to assist. Please issue a notice in our matter.

To this, the Bench issued notice in the fresh petitions. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

FACTBOX-India retail: A nearly $900 bln market dominated by mom-and-pop stores

U.S. administers 124.5 mln doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC

U.S. House antitrust chairman plans multiple bills to go after Big Tech

Canadian Pacific to buy Kansas City Southern for $25 billion - FT

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

As vaccine battle with UK deepens, EU blames AstraZeneca

Britain on Monday demanded the European Union allow the delivery of COVID-19 vaccines it has ordered as tensions over a possible export ban on EU-manufactured shots mounted and Brussels pointed an accusing finger at drugmaker AstraZeneca.Th...

Acclaimed Polish poet Adam Zagajewski dies at age 75

Adam Zagajewski, one of Polands greatest poets who wrote a poem that came to symbolise the worlds sense of shock and loss after the September 11 attacks in the US, has died in Krakow. He was 75.Zagajewskis death on Sunday, which was UNESCOs...

Russia says unnamed U.S. firm violated patent rights on Sputnik V vaccine

Russias RDIF sovereign wealth fund said on Monday a U.S. firm had violated Russian patent rights on its Sputnik V vaccine against COVID-19.RDIF, which actively markets Sputnik V abroad, did not disclose the name of the U.S. firm....

France's Macron, Britain's Johnson discussed vaccine supplies on Sunday - official

French President Emmanuel Macron and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson spoke on the phone on Sunday about vaccine supplies, at Johnsons request, a French official said on Monday.The two leaders spoke without any adviser on the French sid...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021