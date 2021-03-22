Left Menu

80-year-old man axed to death over land dispute in Rajasthan's Kota

PTI | Kota | Updated: 22-03-2021 18:33 IST | Created: 22-03-2021 18:33 IST
80-year-old man axed to death over land dispute in Rajasthan's Kota

A 62-year-old man, his wife and their son were arrested in a village here on Monday for allegedly killing an octogenarian over a land dispute, police said.

The accused allegedly attacked 80-year-old Amar Singh with an axe and stones while he was alone at home in Karnawas village under the Sarolakalan police station on Sunday afternoon, they said.

Singh was rushed to the Jhalawar district hospital, where he succumbed to injuries later in the evening, the police said.

Accused Dheeraj Singh, his wife Ummed Kanwar (55) and son Tanwar Singh (35) had illegally occupied agricultural land owned by the deceased, Sarolakalan SHO Raghuveer Singh Hada said.

They were booked under sections 302, 452 and 34 of the IPC and arrested on Monday morning, he further said.

The body of the deceased was handed over to his family members after an autopsy, the police said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

FACTBOX-India retail: A nearly $900 bln market dominated by mom-and-pop stores

U.S. administers 124.5 mln doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC

U.S. House antitrust chairman plans multiple bills to go after Big Tech

Canadian Pacific to buy Kansas City Southern for $25 billion - FT

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

As vaccine battle with UK deepens, EU blames AstraZeneca

Britain on Monday demanded the European Union allow the delivery of COVID-19 vaccines it has ordered as tensions over a possible export ban on EU-manufactured shots mounted and Brussels pointed an accusing finger at drugmaker AstraZeneca.Th...

Acclaimed Polish poet Adam Zagajewski dies at age 75

Adam Zagajewski, one of Polands greatest poets who wrote a poem that came to symbolise the worlds sense of shock and loss after the September 11 attacks in the US, has died in Krakow. He was 75.Zagajewskis death on Sunday, which was UNESCOs...

Russia says unnamed U.S. firm violated patent rights on Sputnik V vaccine

Russias RDIF sovereign wealth fund said on Monday a U.S. firm had violated Russian patent rights on its Sputnik V vaccine against COVID-19.RDIF, which actively markets Sputnik V abroad, did not disclose the name of the U.S. firm....

France's Macron, Britain's Johnson discussed vaccine supplies on Sunday - official

French President Emmanuel Macron and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson spoke on the phone on Sunday about vaccine supplies, at Johnsons request, a French official said on Monday.The two leaders spoke without any adviser on the French sid...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021