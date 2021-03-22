Violent protests in England's Bristol 'unacceptable', PM Johnson says

Violence in the southwest English city of Bristol that followed a protest against new policing laws on Sunday was "unacceptable", Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Monday. "I think that all that kind of thing is unacceptable and I think that the people obviously have a right to protest in this country, but they should protest peacefully and legally," he said.

Two police officers were seriously injured in the violence.

