Royal Green Packaged Drinking Water has roped in Bollywood actor Sonu Sood as it's a brand ambassador.

Sonu Sood, who became popular after his philanthropic work for migrant workers during the coronavirus-induced lockdown, would feature in TVC of the company, Royal Green said in a statement.

''The brand believes that Sonu Sood is the perfect celebrity to narrate the story of Royal Green’s “Taste the Success” philosophy and belief as his personality and values perfectly align and blend in beautifully with that of the brand,'' it said.

While Sonu Sood said: ''I am thrilled and proud to represent a brand such as Royal Green Packaged Drinking Water whose ethos and brand philosophy involves redefining success. The brand's communication truly reflects my belief that the path to success lies in choosing the untrodden course''.

* * * * Vedanta recycles 282.65 million cubic meters of water in past 4 yrs * Vedanta on Monday said that it has recycled 282.65 million cubic metres of water in the past four years.

Protecting water resources is an integral part of Vedanta’s commitment to sustainable development as the company has taken up 19 water-saving projects to reduce water consumption across its businesses, the company said in a statement.

As we celebrate World Water Day on March 22, Vedanta, which believes in using natural resources prudently, has been investing in new technologies and systems to optimise water consumption.

