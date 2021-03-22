Maoist couple arrested

Karimnagar, (Telangana) Mar 22 (PTI): A Maoist couple was arrested on Monday in Mancherial district for allegedly trying to reorganise 'Sikasa', a frontal organisation affiliated to the banned CPI(ML), police said.

They claimed that the couple were also trying to promote the activities of the outfit in urban areas.

Varanasi Subrahmanyam and his wife Vijayalaxmi were arrested at Vijayawada railway station, Mancherial Deputy Commissioner of Police G Uday Kumar Reddy told reporters.

Subrahmanyam, who was earlier the Central Committee Member of the outfit, was arrested in 2011 and released from jail in 2019, but had again been working for them, while his wife is a Divisional Committee Member cadre, he said.

Police said the couple had come to Kyatanapalli on the outskirts of Mancherial in November 2020 and stayed in the house of one Gurijala Ravinder Rao for 20 days, with a view to restore the Singareni Karmika Samakhya (Sikasa), a militant outfit of CPI-ML (Peoples War) for coalminers.

Rao, who was previously associated with Sikasa, was arrested on Sunday on charge of supporting Maoist activities.

The couple were nabbed based on the information given by him, police said, adding that Maoist party literature,a laptop and mobile phones were seized from them.

