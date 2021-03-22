Left Menu

Australia lists neo-Nazi Sonnenkrieg Division as terrorists

PTI | Canberra | Updated: 22-03-2021 18:44 IST | Created: 22-03-2021 18:44 IST
Australia lists neo-Nazi Sonnenkrieg Division as terrorists

Australia on Monday made the neo-Nazi group Sonnenkrieg Division, also known as SKD, the only right-wing outfit designated by the government to be a terrorist organisation.

SKD joins 26 Islamic militant groups designated under Australian criminal law as outlawed terrorist organisations.

SKD members have been convicted in Britain for plotting to attack the British royal family, as well as disseminating terrorist material.

Australia's Home Affairs Minister Peter Dutton said SKD's listing as a terrorist organization reflected the government's commitment to stamping out violence and extremism of all kinds, regardless of ideology or motivation.

“SKD adheres to an abhorrent, violent ideology that encourages lone-wolf terrorist actors who would seek to cause significant harm to our way of life and our country,” Dutton said in a statement.

The listing enables all available terrorist offences and penalties to apply to SKD, including up to 25 years in prison for some offenses.

Until Monday, Australia was the only country inside the Five Eyes intelligence-sharing network — which includes the United States, Britain, Canada and New Zealand — not to have labelled any right-wing extremist organization as terrorists.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

FACTBOX-India retail: A nearly $900 bln market dominated by mom-and-pop stores

U.S. administers 124.5 mln doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC

U.S. House antitrust chairman plans multiple bills to go after Big Tech

Canadian Pacific to buy Kansas City Southern for $25 billion - FT

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

As vaccine battle with UK deepens, EU blames AstraZeneca

Britain on Monday demanded the European Union allow the delivery of COVID-19 vaccines it has ordered as tensions over a possible export ban on EU-manufactured shots mounted and Brussels pointed an accusing finger at drugmaker AstraZeneca.Th...

Acclaimed Polish poet Adam Zagajewski dies at age 75

Adam Zagajewski, one of Polands greatest poets who wrote a poem that came to symbolise the worlds sense of shock and loss after the September 11 attacks in the US, has died in Krakow. He was 75.Zagajewskis death on Sunday, which was UNESCOs...

Russia says unnamed U.S. firm violated patent rights on Sputnik V vaccine

Russias RDIF sovereign wealth fund said on Monday a U.S. firm had violated Russian patent rights on its Sputnik V vaccine against COVID-19.RDIF, which actively markets Sputnik V abroad, did not disclose the name of the U.S. firm....

France's Macron, Britain's Johnson discussed vaccine supplies on Sunday - official

French President Emmanuel Macron and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson spoke on the phone on Sunday about vaccine supplies, at Johnsons request, a French official said on Monday.The two leaders spoke without any adviser on the French sid...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021