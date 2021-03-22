Left Menu

China sanctions 10 EU individuals, four entities over Xinjiang

Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 22-03-2021 18:49 IST | Created: 22-03-2021 18:49 IST
China on Monday said it had decided to impose sanctions on 10 EU individuals, including German politician Reinhard Butikofer, and four entities that it accused of seriously harming the country's sovereignty and interests over Xinjiang.

In a statement issued in response to an EU move earlier on Monday to blacklist Chinese officials for alleged human rights abuses in Xinjiang, China's Ministry of Foreign Affairs urged the EU to "correct its mistake" and not to interfere in China's internal affairs.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

