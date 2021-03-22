Left Menu

Fire destroys homes of thousands in Rohingya refugee camps

A massive fire swept through the Rohingya refugee camps in southern Bangladesh on Monday, officials and witnesses said, destroying thousands of homes. "Fire services, rescue and response teams and volunteers are at the scene to try to control the fire and prevent it spreading further," said Louise Donovan, spokesperson for U.N. refugee agency UNHCR in Cox's Bazar, where more than a million refugees live in ramshackle huts.

Reuters | Updated: 22-03-2021 19:00 IST | Created: 22-03-2021 19:00 IST
"Fire services, rescue and response teams and volunteers are at the scene to try to control the fire and prevent it spreading further," said Louise Donovan, spokesperson for U.N. refugee agency UNHCR in Cox's Bazar, where more than a million refugees live in ramshackle huts. "Humanitarian partners have mobilised hundreds of volunteers from nearby camps to support the efforts, as well as fire safety vehicles and equipment. Efforts are underway to install fire breaks to prevent spread to further camps."

"So far the fire has affected shelters, health centres, distribution points and other facilities," she added. Rohingya refugees in the camps said many houses were burned down and several dead.

"Thousand of huts were totally burnt down," Mohammed Nowkhim, a Rohingya leader in camps in Cox's Bazar, a sliver of land bordering Myanmar in southeastern Bangladesh. Mohammed Shamsud Douza, the deputy Bangladesh government official in charge of refugees, said: "We are trying to control the blaze."

More than a million Rohingya live in the mainland camps in southern Bangladesh, the vast majority having fled Myanmar in 2017 from a military-led crackdown that U.N investigators said was executed with "genocidal intent", charges Myanmar denies.

