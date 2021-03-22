Left Menu

COVID-19: Ahead of festivals, Delhi LG stresses on need for more caution and regulation

In view of the upcoming festivals, Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal on Monday stressed the need for more caution and regulation and random testing, especially at airport and railway stations.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-03-2021 19:00 IST | Created: 22-03-2021 19:00 IST
Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal. [File Photo/ANI]. Image Credit: ANI

In view of the upcoming festivals, Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal on Monday stressed the need for more caution and regulation and random testing, especially at airport and railway stations. Addressing the reporters after chairing a meeting with the State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA) over the rise in COVID-19 cases, Baijal said, "In view of the upcoming festivals, the need for more caution and regulation was stressed upon and random testing at airport and railway stations needed to be done-particularly of passengers coming from states with high incidences of COVID-19 cases."

"It was decided to continue with the existing strategy of cluster-based surveillance, testing, and genome sequencing. We stressed upon the need to ramp up vaccine coverage with greater outreach and with special emphasis on marginalised/poor sections without access to a digital platform," he said. The meeting was attended by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Health Minister Satyendra Kumar Jain, Chief Secretary, and other senior officials.

Delhi on Sunday reported 823 new infections, the highest single-day spike which the national capital registered this year. According to the latest figures released by the health department, one person lost his life to the viral disease in the last 24 hours.

The infection tally in the national capital went up to 6,47,984 and a total of 10,956 fatalities due to the disease have been recorded so far. On Sunday, of the total cases, 3,618 were active. As many 6,33,410 people recovered from COVID-19 so far with 613 recoveries recorded on Sunday. (ANI)

