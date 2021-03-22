U.S. Supreme Court to weigh reinstating Boston marathon bomber's death sentence

U.S. Supreme Court to weigh reinstating Boston marathon bomber's death sentenceReuters | Washington DC | Updated: 22-03-2021 19:09 IST | Created: 22-03-2021 19:09 IST
The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday agreed to consider the U.S. Justice Department's bid to reinstate Boston Marathon bomber Dzhokhar Tsarnaev's death sentence for helping carry out the 2013 attack that killed three people and wounded more than 260 others.
The department's appeal, filed before President Donald Trump left office in January, challenged a lower court's decision ordering a new trial over the sentence Tsarnaev should receive for the death penalty-eligible crimes for which he was convicted.
