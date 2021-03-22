Left Menu

Need legal provisions to have superintendence and control over NCLT, says appellate tribunal NCLAT

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-03-2021 19:17 IST | Created: 22-03-2021 19:17 IST
Need legal provisions to have superintendence and control over NCLT, says appellate tribunal NCLAT

The National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) has said that there is a need to introduce a provision granting it supervisory power over the NCLTs across the country.

Due to lack of such powers under the present laws, several people who are aggrieved by the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) are compelled to approach it by filing an appeal before it.

The appellate tribunal observation came while passing an order passed over a petition filed by the resolution professional (RP) of International Recreation and Amusement, who was aggrieved of frequent adjournments being granted by the NCLT and re-notifying the matter time and again.

According to RP, a resolution plan is pending approval before the Delhi bench of NCLT since 2019 and the matter has been adjourned as many as 18 times.

''This is not the first case of such nature,'' said a two-member NCLAT bench headed by Acting Chairperson Justice B L Bhat.

The appellate tribunal further said: ''There is a need to introduce a provision in the legal framework to vest power of superintendence and control qua National Company Law Tribunals in this Appellate Tribunal.

''Due to lack of supervisory jurisdiction many aggrieved persons are compelled to adopt the route of filing the appeal though there is no order on merit,'' it said.

NCLAT has directed NCLT to ''take a call and pass an order on merit in regard to the Resolution Plan pending consideration before it within two weeks''.

It has asked to send a copy of this order to the NCLT.

NCLT had initiated an insolvency process against International Recreation and Amusement, which had operated India's first Amusement Park ''Appu Ghar'', which was triggered on August 3, 2018.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

FACTBOX-India retail: A nearly $900 bln market dominated by mom-and-pop stores

U.S. administers 124.5 mln doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC

U.S. House antitrust chairman plans multiple bills to go after Big Tech

Japan car makers scramble to assess impact of Renesas auto chip-plant fire

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Hungary approves 2 more vaccines from outside EU amid spike

Hungary has issued initial approval to two more COVID-19 vaccines from outside the European Unions common procurement program, officials said Monday, further expanding the national supply of jabs that has given the country one of the highes...

National highways construction pace touches record 34 km/day

The pace of construction of national highways has touched a record 34 km a day, the government said on Monday.This is almost three times the rate of highways construction at about 12 km per day in 2014-15.The Ministry of Road Transport Hig...

Advocate shot at, injured near court in MP's Jabalpur

A 32-year-old advocate was shot at and injured on Monday evening by two motorcycle-borne persons outside the lower court premises of Sihora tehsil here, police said.Advocate Suryabhan Singh sustained a bullet injury to his abdomen in the in...

Europe could experience warmer than normal April-June, says Weather Company

Large parts of Europe could experience warmer than normal temperatures from April to June, the Weather Company said in an outlook on Monday. The Weather Company, owned by IBM Corp, provides weather forecasts aimed at the commodities and ene...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021