FMCG major HUL has announced its partnership with the Government of India initiatives, Invest India, Startup India and AGNIi to unveil the ‘Grand Water Saving Challenge’.

The challenge aims to address the need for an efficient flush system in public toilets to ensure optimum usage of water and a clean and hygienic toilet, a statement said.

Advertisement

In collaboration with the Toilet Board Coalition (TBC), it is inviting start-ups, technologists, R&D labs, incubators, independent inventors, and youth to participate and make a difference with their innovative solutions. Participants can submit their entries via Startup India hub free of cost, it added.

***** LT Foods gets L3 certification *LT Foods Ltd, which is into basmati and other speciality rice, on Monday said it has certified with the highest level of verification – L3, by UN-backed Sustainable Rice Platform (SRP) ecolabel.

This will enable the company to use SRP verified logos on the packs of rice produced by verified 1,000+ farmers growing sustainable rice, LT Foods said in a statement.

Commenting on the development LT Foods Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer Ashwani Kumar Arora said: ''This recognition will further boost the confidence of all stakeholders in our sustainable business model with ‘Farm to Fork’ approach.'' ***** V2 Retail opens 2 new stores *Value retailer V2 Retail Ltd on Monday said it has opened two new retail stores located at Daltonganj(Jharkhand) and Madhubani(Bihar).

After this, the total number of operational stores of the company has been increased to 96, V2 Retail said in a regulatory filing.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)