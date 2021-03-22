Left Menu

Russia says unnamed U.S. firm violated patent rights on Sputnik V vaccine

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 22-03-2021 19:21 IST
Russia's RDIF sovereign wealth fund said on Monday a U.S. firm had violated Russian patent rights on its Sputnik V vaccine against COVID-19.

RDIF, which actively markets Sputnik V abroad, did not disclose the name of the U.S. firm.

