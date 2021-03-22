Russia says unnamed U.S. firm violated patent rights on Sputnik V vaccine

Russia says unnamed U.S. firm violated patent rights on Sputnik V vaccineReuters | Moscow | Updated: 22-03-2021 19:21 IST | Created: 22-03-2021 19:21 IST
Russia's RDIF sovereign wealth fund said on Monday a U.S. firm had violated Russian patent rights on its Sputnik V vaccine against COVID-19.
RDIF, which actively markets Sputnik V abroad, did not disclose the name of the U.S. firm.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
South Korea, U.S. scale back military drill over coronavirus
U.S. defence chief Austin likely to visit India soon-India govt source
China says it hopes U.S. will remove 'unjustified' Iran sanctions
China says hopes U.S. will remove 'unreasonable' curbs on cooperation
North Macedonia approves Russia's Sputnik V vaccine for use against COVID-19