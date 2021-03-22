Left Menu

U.S. Supreme Court to weigh reinstating Boston marathon bomber's death sentence

The Boston-based 1st U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals ruled that the trial judge "fell short" in screening jurors for potential bias following pervasive news coverage of the bombings. The Justice Department appealed that ruling, which ordered a new trial over the sentence to be given for the death penalty-eligible charges.

Reuters | Updated: 22-03-2021 19:27 IST | Created: 22-03-2021 19:27 IST
U.S. Supreme Court to weigh reinstating Boston marathon bomber's death sentence

The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday agreed to consider the U.S. Justice Department's bid to reinstate Boston Marathon bomber Dzhokhar Tsarnaev's death sentence for helping carry out the 2013 attack that killed three people and wounded more than 260 others. The department's appeal, filed before former President Donald Trump left office in January, challenged a lower court's decision ordering a new trial over the sentence Tsarnaev should receive for the death penalty-eligible crimes for which he was convicted.

President Joe Biden's administration has given no indication it plans to reverse the Trump administration's approach to the case, as it has done in several other cases pending at the court. The 27-year-old Tsarnaev and his older brother, Tamerlan, precipitated five days of panic in Boston when they detonated two homemade pressure cooker bombs at the marathon's finish line on April 15, 2013, and then tried to flee the city. In the days that followed, they also killed a police officer. Tsarnaev's brother died after a gunfight with police.

Jurors in 2015 found Tsarnaev guilty of all 30 counts he faced and later determined he deserved execution for a bomb he planted that killed Martin Richard, 8, and Chinese exchange student Lingzi Lu, 23. Restaurant manager Krystle Campbell, 29, was also killed. The Boston-based 1st U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals ruled that the trial judge "fell short" in screening jurors for potential bias following pervasive news coverage of the bombings.

The Justice Department appealed that ruling, which ordered a new trial over the sentence to be given for the death penalty-eligible charges. The department argued that the appeals court adopted a standard that wrongly denied trial judges the "broad discretion" to manage juries provided for by Supreme Court precedents. Prosecutors said that if the ruling stands, it would have to retry the death penalty phase of the case and "victims will have to once again take the stand to describe the horrors that respondent inflicted on them."

The justices will hear oral arguments and issue a ruling in the court's next term, which starts in October and ends in June 2022.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

FACTBOX-India retail: A nearly $900 bln market dominated by mom-and-pop stores

U.S. administers 124.5 mln doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC

U.S. House antitrust chairman plans multiple bills to go after Big Tech

Japan car makers scramble to assess impact of Renesas auto chip-plant fire

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

UK PM warns of possible third wave hitting country

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Monday has warned of a possible third wave of the coronavirus hitting the UK. We are all facing the same pandemic, we all have the same problems, I think one thing is worth stressing, is that on the contin...

2-year-old dead, several babies ill due to food poisoning at shelter home in Bengal's Nadia

A two-year-old baby died and seven others fell ill at a shelter home in West Bengals Nadia district on Monday allegedly due to food poisoning, officials said.The incident happened at the shelter home in Ranaghats Rabindra Sarani area, Distr...

BJP promises 50 lakh new employment opportunities, home delivery of ration in manifesto for Tamil Nadu polls

The BJP on Monday released its manifesto for the assembly polls in Tamil Nadu and promised to create 50 lakh new employment opportunities, provide fishermen assistance of Rs 6000 per year and a separate budget for agriculture. The manifesto...

RBI imposes Rs 15 lakh penalty on Fedbank Financial Services

The Reserve Bank of India on Monday said it has imposed a penalty of Rs 15 lakh on Fedbank Financial Services Limited, Mumbai. The penalty has been imposed for non-compliance with certain provisions of the directions issued by the Reserve B...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021