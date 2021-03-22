Bulgaria expels two Russian diplomats over suspected espionage

Bulgaria's Foreign Ministry has given two Russian diplomats 72 hours to leave the country after prosecutors charged six people, including current and former military intelligence officers, with spying for Russia, it said on Monday.

The ministry said it has informed the Russian Embassy in Sofia with a note over its decision, following a letter from the prosecutors' office that the two had been involved in activities incompatible with their diplomatic status.

Prosecutors have said that the alleged spying ring had been passing classified information about Bulgaria, NATO and the European Union to the Russian Embassy in Sofia.

