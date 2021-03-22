Left Menu

No agreement on Lebanon government after president and PM-designate meet

Politicians have since late 2019 failed to agree a rescue plan to unlock foreign cash which Lebanon desperately needs. (Reporting By Laila Bassam and Maha El Dahan; Editing by Toby Chopra and Giles Elgood)

Reuters | Beirut | Updated: 22-03-2021 19:45 IST | Created: 22-03-2021 19:44 IST
File Photo Image Credit: Wikimedia

There was no agreement on a new Lebanese cabinet after a scheduled meeting on Monday between President Michel Aoun and Prime Minister-designate Saad al-Hariri.

Hariri said afterwards that Aoun had insisted on a blocking majority in government for his political allies. Aoun sent a list suggesting different scenarios for a cabinet of either 18,20 or 22 ministers, with names to be filled in, Hariri said.

"This is unacceptable because it is not the job of the prime minister-designate to fill forms from someone else or of the president to form a government." The lack of agreement came after a hint of positivity on Thursday when the two last met and Hariri had said the priority was to form a government that would restart talks with the International Monetary Fund.

Lebanon is in a deep financial crisis that poses the biggest threat to its stability since the 1975-1990 civil war. Politicians have since late 2019 failed to agree a rescue plan to unlock foreign cash which Lebanon desperately needs.

