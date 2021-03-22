Fire at Kolkata factory

Fire at Kolkata factoryPTI | Kolkata | Updated: 22-03-2021 19:48 IST | Created: 22-03-2021 19:48 IST
A fire broke out at a factory in Kolkata's Narkeldanga area on Monday evening, police said.
The fire broke out at the vest manufacturing unit around 5.10 pm, they said.
Eight fire tenders brought the blaze under control, they added.
The cause of the fire is yet to be known, an officer of the Fire Department said.
''We are now conducting the cooling process. No one is injured in the incident,'' he said.
