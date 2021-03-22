4 including juvenile held for robbing people in Delhi

Left Menu

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-03-2021 19:50 IST | Created: 22-03-2021 19:50 IST
Four members of ‘Pagal’ gang, including a juvenile, were apprehended for allegedly robbing people in the national capital, police said on Monday.

The accused have been identified as Aakash (22), a resident of Jahangirpuri, Sahil alias Azaz (24) from Ghonda, and Sahil alias Fazal (21), who resides in Brahmpuri, they said.

On March 12, Aakash and the juvenile, riding two different motorcycles, approached a man at Majnu Ka Tilla while he was waiting to board a bus to Jaipur.

The duo threatened the victim with a pistol and took his mobile phone. However, when they went for his bag, the man resisted and caught one of the robbers forcing the other to fire at him, police said.

The man sustained bullet injures in his leg and was hospitalized while the robbers managed to escape leaving one of the bikes behind, they said.

During investigation, it was found that the bike had been stolen by the accused a few hours before the robbery, police said.

''On Thursday, Aakash was arrested and the juvenile apprehended. A loaded pistol with three cartridges was seized from the juvenile. Three more bikes and a bag robbed from Model Town were also recovered at their instance,'' Deputy Commissioner of Police (north) Anto Alphonse said.

Police had received a tip-off that Aakash and the minor would come near Pataleshwar Mandir near ISBT on Saturday evening, following which a trap was laid and they were apprehended, the DCP said.

Interrogation revealed that the juvenile’s brothers are in judicial custody in various cases including murder. He came in contact of Aakash through a common friend and together they went on a one-night crime spree stealing motorcycles, robbing mobile phones and shooting at two people including a juvenile, Alphonse said.

Aakash told police that before robbing the man on March 12, he along with the juvenile had committed an armed robbery in Shalimar Bagh area during which they fired at and injured an 11-year-old boy, the DCP said.

Twelve cases of attempt to murder, robbery, snatching etc. have been solved with their arrest, police said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

