Chief engineer booked in disproportionate assets case in Jammu

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 22-03-2021 19:58 IST | Created: 22-03-2021 19:56 IST
A chief engineer of the Jammu Power Distribution Corporation Limited was booked in a disproportionate assets case on Monday, a spokesperson of the anti-corruption bureau said.

The case against Chief Engineer (projects), Power Development Department (Jammu Power Distribution Corporation Limited), Manhar Gupta has been registered on the outcome of a preliminary inquiry into allegations that he had amassed huge assets disproportionate to his known sources of incomes, he said.

"During the course of inquiry, Gupta was found to have acquired numerous immovable as well as movable assets in his name and in the name of his family members," the spokesman said.

Besides this, he said, huge deposits in bank accounts, investment in insurance companies, gold and silver in bank lockers belonging to Gupta and his family members were also discovered.

Gupta has been found to have incurred huge expenditure on the education of his daughter, the spokesman said.

"The assets acquired as well as possessed, and the expenditure incurred by the chief engineer and his family were found disproportionate to his known source of income which constitute the offences punishable under various sections of the J&K Prevention of Corruption Act," he added.

