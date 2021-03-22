Saudi Arabia proposes new initiative to end Yemen war - foreign minister

Saudi Arabia proposes new initiative to end Yemen war - foreign ministerReuters | Dubai | Updated: 22-03-2021 20:04 IST | Created: 22-03-2021 20:04 IST
Saudi Arabia presented on Monday a new peace initiative to end the war in Yemen which includes a nationwide ceasefire under U.N. supervision, the kingdom's foreign minister said.
The initiative also includes the reopening of Sanaa airport, allowing fuel and food imports through Hodeidah port and restarting political negotiations between the Saudi-Backed government and the Iran-aligned Houthis, said Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud.
"The initiative will take effect as soon as the Houthis agree to it," Prince Faisal said
