Police take out flag march in two clash-affected areas

Coimbatore, Mar 22 (PTI): Police on Monday carried out a flag march in two areas of the city, where a clash took place between supporters of two political parties, to instil confidence among the people for a peaceful and fair election.

On Sunday, four DMK members picked up quarrel with person, who recently left the party and joined the AIADMK, leading to the clash, the police said.

In the melee, DMK workers got injured and were hospitalised, they said.

After registering cases, five people were arrested, they said.

To win the confidence among the public for free and fair elections, over 100 police personnel, led by the city police Commissioner Sumit Saran, carried out the flag march.

Meanwhile, Rs 1.03 crore in cash was seized from a van in Singanallur constituency for allegedly violating the election code of conduct, the police said.

Since there were no valid documents or authorisation, the seized money was handed over to returning officer and later deposited in the treasury, they said.

Subramanian (55), the vehicle driver, claimed the cash was meant for an ATM, and he was found carrying a pistol.

He was arrested for possessing the weapon without a licence, they said.

When queried, the driver said he had borrowed the weapon from a friend for safety, the police added.

