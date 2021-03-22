Report on whether Scottish leader broke rules due out later on Monday

Report on whether Scottish leader broke rules due out later on MondayReuters | London | Updated: 22-03-2021 20:11 IST | Created: 22-03-2021 20:11 IST
An independent report expected to rule on whether First Minister Nicola Sturgeon broke a ministerial code of conduct will be published later on Monday, the Scottish government said.
The report by independent adviser James Hamilton, a senior lawyer, examines how Sturgeon and her administration handled allegations of sexual harassment against her predecessor Alex Salmond.
If the report says Sturgeon knowingly broke the code of conduct, she would be expected to resign.
