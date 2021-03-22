Bulgaria to expel 2 Russian diplomats accused of espionage

Bulgaria to expel 2 Russian diplomats accused of espionagePTI | Sofia | Updated: 22-03-2021 20:15 IST | Created: 22-03-2021 20:14 IST
Two Russian diplomats accused by Bulgarian prosecutors of espionage will be expelled from the country, Bulgaria's foreign ministry announced Monday.
The ministry said that the Russian Embassy in the capital, Sofia, has been notified that the diplomats have to leave Bulgaria within 72 hours.
Earlier on Monday, prosecutors said in a statement that a pre-trial investigation established that "two Russian citizens with diplomatic immunity have carried out illegal intelligence activities." It added that the suspects could not be charged with espionage because of their diplomatic immunity.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Sofia
- Bulgaria
- Bulgarian
- Russian
- Russian Embassy
ALSO READ
‘Rowdy’ Indian passenger forces Air France flight to make emergency landing in Bulgaria
Bulgaria reports 3,502 new COVID-19 cases, highest in three months
Bulgaria suspends rollout of AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine
Bulgaria suspends rollout of AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine
Bulgaria suspends rollout of AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine