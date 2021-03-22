Left Menu

Bulgaria to expel 2 Russian diplomats accused of espionage

PTI | Sofia | Updated: 22-03-2021 20:15 IST | Created: 22-03-2021 20:14 IST
Bulgaria to expel 2 Russian diplomats accused of espionage
File Photo Image Credit: Flickr

Two Russian diplomats accused by Bulgarian prosecutors of espionage will be expelled from the country, Bulgaria's foreign ministry announced Monday.

The ministry said that the Russian Embassy in the capital, Sofia, has been notified that the diplomats have to leave Bulgaria within 72 hours.

Earlier on Monday, prosecutors said in a statement that a pre-trial investigation established that "two Russian citizens with diplomatic immunity have carried out illegal intelligence activities." It added that the suspects could not be charged with espionage because of their diplomatic immunity.

