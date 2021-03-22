BJP has cheated people, says Kejriwal after Lok Sabha passes bill on Delhi

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal termed the passage of the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill, 2021 in the Lok Sabha as "an insult to the people of Delhi". Accusing the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of cheating the people of Delhi, Kejriwal alleged that the bill effectively takes away powers from those who were voted by people and gives powers to those who were defeated.

The bill was brought in parliament last week, three years after a constitution bench of the Supreme Court ruled on the dispute between Delhi's ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government and the Lieutenant Governor. "Passage of GNCTD Amendment Bill in Lok Sabha today is an insult to the people of Delhi. The Bill effectively takes away powers from those who were voted by people and gives powers to run Delhi to those who were defeated. BJP has cheated the people," tweeted Kejriwal today.

The Bill entails that the term "government" referred to in any law made by the legislative assembly will imply Lieutenant Governor. The Lok Sabha on Monday passed the bill after a reply to the debate by the Minister of State for Home Affairs G Kishan Reddy.

The bill seeks to amend the National Capital Territory of Delhi Act, 1991. The statement of objects and reasons of the bill states that the bill seeks to clarify the expression "Government", which in the context of legislation to be passed by the Legislative Assembly of Delhi, shall mean the Lieutenant Governor of the National Capital Territory of Delhi, consistent with the status of Delhi as a Union territory to address the ambiguities in the interpretation of the legislative provisions.

It says that the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi Act, 1991 was enacted to supplement the provisions of the Constitution relating to the Legislative Assembly and a Council of Ministers for the National Capital Territory of Delhi. Section 44 of the Act deals with the conduct of business and "there is no structural mechanism provided in the Act for effective time-bound implementation of the section".

"Further, there is no clarity as to what proposal or matters are required to be submitted to Lieutenant Governor," it said. (ANI)

