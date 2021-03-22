Left Menu

BJP has cheated people, says Kejriwal after Lok Sabha passes bill on Delhi

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal termed the passage of the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill, 2021 in the Lok Sabha as "an insult to the people of Delhi".

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-03-2021 20:15 IST | Created: 22-03-2021 20:15 IST
BJP has cheated people, says Kejriwal after Lok Sabha passes bill on Delhi
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal [Photo/ANI]. Image Credit: ANI

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal termed the passage of the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill, 2021 in the Lok Sabha as "an insult to the people of Delhi". Accusing the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of cheating the people of Delhi, Kejriwal alleged that the bill effectively takes away powers from those who were voted by people and gives powers to those who were defeated.

The bill was brought in parliament last week, three years after a constitution bench of the Supreme Court ruled on the dispute between Delhi's ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government and the Lieutenant Governor. "Passage of GNCTD Amendment Bill in Lok Sabha today is an insult to the people of Delhi. The Bill effectively takes away powers from those who were voted by people and gives powers to run Delhi to those who were defeated. BJP has cheated the people," tweeted Kejriwal today.

The Bill entails that the term "government" referred to in any law made by the legislative assembly will imply Lieutenant Governor. The Lok Sabha on Monday passed the bill after a reply to the debate by the Minister of State for Home Affairs G Kishan Reddy.

The bill seeks to amend the National Capital Territory of Delhi Act, 1991. The statement of objects and reasons of the bill states that the bill seeks to clarify the expression "Government", which in the context of legislation to be passed by the Legislative Assembly of Delhi, shall mean the Lieutenant Governor of the National Capital Territory of Delhi, consistent with the status of Delhi as a Union territory to address the ambiguities in the interpretation of the legislative provisions.

It says that the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi Act, 1991 was enacted to supplement the provisions of the Constitution relating to the Legislative Assembly and a Council of Ministers for the National Capital Territory of Delhi. Section 44 of the Act deals with the conduct of business and "there is no structural mechanism provided in the Act for effective time-bound implementation of the section".

"Further, there is no clarity as to what proposal or matters are required to be submitted to Lieutenant Governor," it said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

FACTBOX-India retail: A nearly $900 bln market dominated by mom-and-pop stores

U.S. administers 124.5 mln doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC

U.S. House antitrust chairman plans multiple bills to go after Big Tech

Japan car makers scramble to assess impact of Renesas auto chip-plant fire

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Top Biden immigration officials to head to Mexico for talks

White House border coordinator Roberta Jacobson and other senior Biden administration diplomats will travel to Mexico to discuss migration and development, a senior Mexican official said on Monday. Mexico has beefed up law enforcement at it...

UNOPS enters into partnership with Denmark to support Jal Jeevan Mission in UP

The United Nations Office for Project Services UNOPS on Monday entered into a partnership with Denmark to support the Centres flagship Jal Jeevan Mission in Uttar Pradesh.The purpose of the partnership is to provide strategic technical supp...

Lebanon's President Aoun "surprised" by Hariri's comments - spokesman

Lebanons President Michel Aoun was surprised by comments made by Prime Minister-designate Saad al-Hariri, a presidency spokesman said on Monday, denying that Aoun had insisted on a blocking majority in a new government.Any comments by the p...

Delhi court sends Vikas Mishra to judicial custody for 14 days in illegal coal-mining case

A Delhi court Monday sent Vikas Mishra, brother of TMC youth leader Vinay Mishra, to judicial custody for 14 days in connection with a coal mining scam. Special Central Bureau of Investigation CBI Judge Anurag Sain on Monday sent Vikas Mish...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021