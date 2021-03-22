Left Menu

Wanted drug smuggler Kishan Singh extradited from UK to India

Kishan Singh, accused of operating an international drugs cartel, has been extradited to India to face charges of supplying illegal drugs, official sources said on Monday.The 38-year-old British citizen of Rajasthani origin was handed over by the Metropolitan Police Extradition Unit to officials from India and flew out from Heathrow Airport on an Air India flight and arrived in New Delhi on Sunday evening.

PTI | London | Updated: 22-03-2021 20:16 IST | Created: 22-03-2021 20:16 IST
Kishan Singh, accused of operating an international drugs cartel, has been extradited to India to face charges of supplying illegal drugs, official sources said on Monday.

The 38-year-old British citizen of Rajasthani origin was handed over by the Metropolitan Police Extradition Unit to officials from India and flew out from Heathrow Airport on an Air India flight and arrived in New Delhi on Sunday evening. Singh is accused of supplying recreational drugs such as mephedrone, also known as White Magic and Meow Meow, and ketamine in India in 2016-17 and was arrested on an extradition warrant in London in August 2018.

He had opposed his extradition on human rights grounds and adverse prison conditions at Tihar Jail in Delhi, where he is expected to be lodged, but District Judge John Zani had ruled in favour of his extradition at Westminster Magistrates’ Court in London in May 2019. Following over two years of legal processes, Singh’s case marks the second successful extradition from the UK to India, after alleged cricket match-fixing scandal bookie Sanjeev Chawla was extradited from London in February last year.

