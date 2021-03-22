Left Menu

Two Venezuelan soldiers die in clashes with 'irregular' Colombian groups

Two Venezuelan soldiers died over the weekend in clashes with "irregular Colombian armed groups" near the border in southwestern Apure state, Venezuela's defense ministry said in a statement on Monday. The ministry said soldiers had "neutralized" the head of one such group, known by the alias El Nando, without providing further details about which groups the military had been fighting. Colombia's defense ministry declined to comment.

Reuters | Caracas | Updated: 22-03-2021 20:18 IST | Created: 22-03-2021 20:18 IST
Two Venezuelan soldiers die in clashes with 'irregular' Colombian groups

Two Venezuelan soldiers died over the weekend in clashes with "irregular Colombian armed groups" near the border in southwestern Apure state, Venezuela's defense ministry said in a statement on Monday. The two South American countries share a 2,000-km (1,240-mile) border that for years has been a hotbed for smuggling and drug trafficking. The ministry said Venezuelan soldiers had captured 32 individuals, destroyed six encampments, and seized arms, munitions, vehicles and drugs.

The ministry said the military would continue to carry out operations in the area, without providing details. Colombian President Ivan Duque accuses socialist Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro of harboring leftist Colombian guerrillas, including the National Liberation Army (ELN) and dissident members of the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia (FARC) who do not recognize a 2016 peace deal.

Maduro denies providing safe haven to the guerrillas and frequently accuses Colombian drug trafficking groups of seeking to destabilize his government. The ministry said soldiers had "neutralized" the head of one such group, known by the alias El Nando, without providing further details about which groups the military had been fighting.

Colombia's defense ministry declined to comment. The two dead soldiers were army Major Edward Corobo and army Lieutenant Yonathan Duarte, the ministry said, adding that many other soldiers were wounded.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

FACTBOX-India retail: A nearly $900 bln market dominated by mom-and-pop stores

U.S. administers 124.5 mln doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC

U.S. House antitrust chairman plans multiple bills to go after Big Tech

Japan car makers scramble to assess impact of Renesas auto chip-plant fire

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

India-Pak ceasefire pact should act as stepping stone for resolving all impending issues: Omar

National Conference NC vice-president Omar Abdullah on Monday said the restoration of ceasefire pact on the Line of Control LoC should act as a stepping stone for the resolution of all impending issues between India and Pakistan.India and P...

Ask political parties to follow COVID-19 norms in poll-bound

Amid a spurt in coronavirus cases in Tamil Nadu, the Madras High Court on Monday directed the Election Commission to advise all political parties contesting the April 6 Assembly election to strictly comply with the COVID-19 protocol.The fir...

Top Biden immigration officials to head to Mexico for talks

White House border coordinator Roberta Jacobson and other senior Biden administration diplomats will travel to Mexico to discuss migration and development, a senior Mexican official said on Monday. Mexico has beefed up law enforcement at it...

UNOPS enters into partnership with Denmark to support Jal Jeevan Mission in UP

The United Nations Office for Project Services UNOPS on Monday entered into a partnership with Denmark to support the Centres flagship Jal Jeevan Mission in Uttar Pradesh.The purpose of the partnership is to provide strategic technical supp...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021