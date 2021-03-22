Khelo India Scheme extended till 2025-26
Khelo India Scheme has been extended to 2025-26, Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju announced in Rajya Sabha on Monday.The Ministry has decided to extend Khelo India scheme from 2021-22 to 2025-26.PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-03-2021 20:19 IST | Created: 22-03-2021 20:19 IST
''The Ministry has decided to extend Khelo India scheme from 2021-22 to 2025-26. The Ministry has furnished an Expenditure Finance Committee (EFC) memorandum to the Ministry of Finance for extension/continuation of the Khelo India Scheme from 2021-22 to 2025- 26,'' the Ministry said in a statement.
''An amount of Rs 8750 crore has been estimated as financial implication of the new Khelo India Scheme (2021-22 to 2025-26) in the EFC memorandum furnished to the Ministry of Finance. An amount of Rs 657.71 crore has been allocated in the Budget Estimate (B.E.) for the year 2021-22 under the Khelo India Scheme.
''This information was given by Minister of State for Youth Affairs & Sports Shri Kiren Rijiju in a written reply in Rajya Sabha,'' it added. The first Khelo India Games were held in 2018.
