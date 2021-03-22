Left Menu

Lecturer held in J-K for issuing fake appointment, transfer orders

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 22-03-2021 20:25 IST | Created: 22-03-2021 20:25 IST
The Crime Branch of Jammu and Kashmir Police on Monday said a lecturer was arrested for allegedly issuing fake appointment and transfer orders.

Arfat Ahmad Khan, a resident of Assar area of Doda, was working in the school education department for the past two-and-a-half years, according to a statement here.

A case was registered against Khan, hailing from Assar area of Doda, last year under various sections of Indian Penal Code for his alleged involvement in issuing forged and fictitious appointment and transfer/ posting orders in the school education department.

''The accused was not cooperating in the investigation of the case and was constantly on run by changing his locations from one place to another in both Jammu and Srinagar, to evade his arrest and face the investigation,” the statement said.

The Crime Branch said it vigorously contested the anticipatory bail application of the accused and got it rejected.

''The case owes its origin to a communication made by Director School Education Jammu, alleging therein that while scrutiny, some fake and forged transfer and posting orders of lecturers were detected and reported,'' it said.

''A preliminary inquiry was initiated and involvement of Khan has prima facie been established for his role in issuing fake and fictitious orders of appointment and transfers/posting in School Education Department, which also includes his own transfer from government Higher Secondary School Jakyas, Doda to Kishtwar among others,” the statement said.

After his arrest, the accused was produced before a court.

