Blinken condemns attacks, discusses human rights in Saudi call -State Dept.Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 22-03-2021 20:28 IST | Created: 22-03-2021 20:26 IST
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Monday condemned attacks against Saudi territory from Iranian-aligned groups and discussed cooperation to end the war in Yemen in a call with Saudi counterpart Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud, the State Department said.
"Secretary Blinken reiterated our commitment to supporting the defense of Saudi Arabia and strongly condemned recent attacks against Saudi territory from Iranian-aligned groups in the region," the department said in a statement, adding the two also discussed human rights and social and economic reforms in Saudi.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Delhi among top 3 states with most contaminated sites
People of Bengal will be under grave threat if divisive force like BJP seizes power in state: CM Mamata Banerjee tells rally in Siliguri.
In Iraq's ruined city of Mosul, pope hears of life under Islamic State
Curtailment of Parliament session on cards amid assembly polls in various states
Report: Blinken offers plan to bolster Afghan peace process