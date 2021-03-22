Left Menu

Blinken condemns attacks, discusses human rights in Saudi call -State Dept.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 22-03-2021 20:28 IST | Created: 22-03-2021 20:26 IST
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Monday condemned attacks against Saudi territory from Iranian-aligned groups and discussed cooperation to end the war in Yemen in a call with Saudi counterpart Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud, the State Department said.

"Secretary Blinken reiterated our commitment to supporting the defense of Saudi Arabia and strongly condemned recent attacks against Saudi territory from Iranian-aligned groups in the region," the department said in a statement, adding the two also discussed human rights and social and economic reforms in Saudi.

