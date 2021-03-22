Left Menu

Fire destroys thousands of homes in Rohingya refugee camps in Bangladesh

Video shot by a resident showed a blaze ripping through the Balukhali camp in Cox's Bazar, with people scrambling to recover their possessions amid burning shanties and tents. "Fire services, rescue and response teams and volunteers are at the scene to try to control the fire and prevent it spreading further," said Louise Donovan, spokesperson for U.N. refugee agency UNHCR in Cox's Bazar, where refugees live in ramshackle huts.

Reuters | Dhaka | Updated: 22-03-2021 20:37 IST | Created: 22-03-2021 20:36 IST
Fire destroys thousands of homes in Rohingya refugee camps in Bangladesh
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

A huge fire swept through Rohingya refugee camps in southern Bangladesh on Monday, destroying thousands of homes, officials and witnesses said. Video shot by a resident showed a blaze ripping through the Balukhali camp in Cox's Bazar, with people scrambling to recover their possessions amid burning shanties and tents.

"Fire services, rescue and response teams and volunteers are at the scene to try to control the fire and prevent it spreading further," said Louise Donovan, spokesperson for U.N. refugee agency UNHCR in Cox's Bazar, where refugees live in ramshackle huts. Rohingya refugees in the camps said many homes were burned down and several people had died, but neither the authorities nor UNHCR confirmed there were any deaths.

More than a million Rohingya live in the mainland camps in southern Bangladesh, the vast majority having fled Myanmar in 2017 from a military-led crackdown that U.N investigators said was executed with "genocidal intent", charges Myanmar denies. "The fire spread so quickly that before we understood what happened, it caught our house. People were screaming and running here and there. Children were also running ... crying for their family," said Tayeba Begum, a Save the Children volunteer who witnessed the fire.

A Rohingya leader in Cox's Bazar, a sliver of land bordering Myanmar in southeastern Bangladesh, said he saw several dead bodies. "Thousand of huts were totally burned down," Mohammed Nowkhim told Reuters.

Mohammed Shamsud Douza, the deputy Bangladesh government official in charge of refugees, said: "We are trying to control the blaze." Another large blaze tore through the camp in January, destroying homes but causing no casualties.

The risk of fire in the densely populated camps is high, and Monday's blaze was the largest yet, said Onno Van Manen, Country Director of Save the Children in Bangladesh. "It is another devastating blow to the Rohingya refugees who live here. Just a couple of days ago we lost one of our health facilities in another fire," he said.

The UNHCR said humanitarian partners had mobilised hundreds of volunteers from nearby camps for the support operation, as well as fire safety vehicles and equipment. "So far the fire has affected shelters, health centres, distribution points and other facilities," spokeswoman Donovan said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

FACTBOX-India retail: A nearly $900 bln market dominated by mom-and-pop stores

U.S. administers 124.5 mln doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC

U.S. House antitrust chairman plans multiple bills to go after Big Tech

Japan car makers scramble to assess impact of Renesas auto chip-plant fire

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Rising oil boosts Nigeria's 2021 budget but creates fuel price headache

Nigeria is optimistic about funding its 2021 budget due to rising oil prices, but is engaged in a tussle with organised labour over how it can end fuel subsidies without harming the poor, Finance Minister Zainab Ahmed said on Monday.Oil pri...

India-Pak ceasefire pact should act as stepping stone for resolving all impending issues: Omar

National Conference NC vice-president Omar Abdullah on Monday said the restoration of ceasefire pact on the Line of Control LoC should act as a stepping stone for the resolution of all impending issues between India and Pakistan.India and P...

Ask political parties to follow COVID-19 norms in poll-bound

Amid a spurt in coronavirus cases in Tamil Nadu, the Madras High Court on Monday directed the Election Commission to advise all political parties contesting the April 6 Assembly election to strictly comply with the COVID-19 protocol.The fir...

Top Biden immigration officials to head to Mexico for talks

White House border coordinator Roberta Jacobson and other senior Biden administration diplomats will travel to Mexico to discuss migration and development, a senior Mexican official said on Monday. Mexico has beefed up law enforcement at it...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021