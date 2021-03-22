Left Menu

NIA files charge-sheet against 7 Khalistani operatives in Hand Grenades seizure case

National Investigation Agency (NIA) has filed Charge-sheet against seven Khalistani operatives in the Hand Grenades seizure case.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-03-2021 20:47 IST | Created: 22-03-2021 20:47 IST
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI

National Investigation Agency (NIA) has filed Charge-sheet against seven Khalistani operatives in the Hand Grenades seizure case. "Today (22.03.2021), NIA filed chargesheet against seven accused persons namely Jajbir Singh Samra @ Jazz @ Jass resident of Tarn Taran, Varinder Singh Chahal, resident of Amritsar, Kulbir Singh, resident of Nawan Shahar, Manjit Kaur, resident of Ludhiana, Taranbir Singh @ Khanpuria, resident of Amritsar, Kulwinderjit Singh @ Khanpuria {an operative of Babbar Khalsa International (BKI)}, and Harmeet Singh @ PhD {Pakistan based self-styled chief of Khalistan Liberation Force (KLF)} under section 120B of IPC, sections 4 & 5 of Explosive Substances Act and sections 13, 17, 18, 18B, 19, 20 & 23 of UA (P) Act in the NIA Special Court, Mohali, Punjab," read a statement from the NIA.

This case arose out of PS Raja Sansi, Amritsar (Rural) FIR No. 90 dated 02.06.2019 pertaining to seizure of two Hand Grenades and one Samsung mobile phone from a bag recovered by Punjab Police which was thrown by two unknown motorcycle riders at Bus stop Harsha Cheena, Kukkrawala, PS- Raja Sansi, Amritsar (Rural) when they were stopped by a police party during regular checking. NIA had re-registered the case as RC-07/2020/NIA/DLI and taken over the investigation.

The investigation has revealed that chargesheeted accused Jajbir Singh Samra and Varinder Singh Chahal were part of a Narco-Terror module involved in distributing the heroin smuggled from Pakistan in order to channelize the proceeds of drugs to various terrorist entities on the directions of Pakistan based terrorist Harmeet Singh @ PhD. They had also picked up grenades and concealed the same at pre-decided location for carrying out the terrorist act to further the conspiracy hatched by Harmeet Singh @ PhD and Kulwinderjit Singh @ Khanpuria. The investigation has also revealed that chargesheeted accused namely Kulbir Singh, Manjit Kaur and Taranbir Singh @ Khanpuria had harboured and provided logistics support including accommodation, business VISA for Kulwinderjit Singh @ Khanpuria in Cambodia and Malaysia when he had escaped from India.

Further investigation in the case continues. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

