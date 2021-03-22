Three arrested on graft charges in Rajasthan

Three people were arrested in two separate cases of corruption in Rajasthan on Monday, an official said.

A team of the Anti-Corruption Bureau arrested Mahesh Kumar, assistant engineer of Ajmer DISCOM, for taking a bribe of Rs 10,000 from a solar power plant company for an official work.

Advertisement

In Tonk, branch manager of Bank of Baroda Surendra Singh and ATM guard Dulliram, who acted as a middleman, were also apprehended for taking a bribe of Rs 10,000.

The bank manager had demanded the bribe from complainant to increase the loan limit for him.

''They were also arrested under the Prevention of Corruption Act,'' DG ACB BL Soni said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)