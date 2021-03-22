Left Menu

Kenyan policemen to face murder trial over UK aristocrat's death - judge

The ruling is the result of an inquest that began in 2019 in the coastal city of Mombasa in a case seen as a test of whether Kenya’s security services can be held accountable for the use of excessive force and extrajudicial killings. The judge said he was satisfied with the case presented by the prosecution, which sought to have the four face murder charges over Monson's death.

Reuters | Updated: 22-03-2021 20:51 IST | Created: 22-03-2021 20:51 IST
Kenyan policemen to face murder trial over UK aristocrat's death - judge

Four Kenyan policemen will stand trial for murder after a judge ruled on Monday they have a case to answer in the death of British aristocrat Alex Monson, who died in their custody in 2012.

"The accused should tell the court what happened since the deceased was arrested in good health," High Court Judge Erick Ogolla ruled. The policemen - Naftali Chege, Charles Wangombe Munyiri, Baraka Bulima and John Pamba - were accused of killing 28-year-old Monson, son of Nicholas, the 12th Baron Monson, and heir to a family estate in Lincolnshire, in eastern England.

Monson was found dead in his cell after being arrested for smoking cannabis. The police have said Monson died of an overdose, but his mother Hilary Monson told the court that her son had not been a drug addict at the time of his death.

Two reports by government pathologists, seen by Reuters at the time, said Monson died after suffering a traumatic blow to the head. An inquest found there had been attempts to cover up the incident, and threats against witnesses. The ruling is the result of an inquest that began in 2019 in the coastal city of Mombasa in a case seen as a test of whether Kenya’s security services can be held accountable for the use of excessive force and extrajudicial killings.

The judge said he was satisfied with the case presented by the prosecution, which sought to have the four face murder charges over Monson's death. The judge said no evidence was presented in court to show Monson was assaulted elsewhere other than within the police station after he was detained.

Forty-five witnesses including police officers testified during the inquest. "We are happy with this ruling and we hope at the end of day justice for my late son will be served," Hilary Monson told Reuters in Mombasa after the ruling.

The trial of the policemen is due to begin on May 10.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

FACTBOX-India retail: A nearly $900 bln market dominated by mom-and-pop stores

U.S. administers 124.5 mln doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC

U.S. House antitrust chairman plans multiple bills to go after Big Tech

Japan car makers scramble to assess impact of Renesas auto chip-plant fire

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

EU hits China with sanctions over Uyghur 'genocide'

As China continues to impose severe crackdowns on the Uyghur and other minority communities, the European Union has confirmed its first sanctions on Chinese officials since 1989, targeting four officials and one entity. According to South C...

Greece orders private sector doctors to assist against COVID-19

Greece has ordered private sector doctors in the broader Athens region to assist its public health system, which has struggled to fight fast-spreading COVID-19 infections.The government had earlier called on private sector doctors to help o...

WRAPUP 6-EU and US sanctions step up pressure on Myanmar military over coup

The European Union and the United States on Monday imposed sanctions on individuals and groups linked to last months military coup in Myanmar as the repression of pro-democracy protesters by security forces reached what Germanys foreign min...

Kay James, prominent Black conservative voice, resigns from Heritage Foundation

Kay James, one of the most prominent Black conservative voices in Washington, has resigned as president of the Heritage Foundation, the think tank said on Monday. James, who has been president for the past three years, is joined by executiv...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021